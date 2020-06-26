All apartments in Newport Beach
514 Avocado
514 Avocado

514 Avocado Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

514 Avocado Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 Avocado have any available units?
514 Avocado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 514 Avocado have?
Some of 514 Avocado's amenities include dishwasher, ice maker, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 Avocado currently offering any rent specials?
514 Avocado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 Avocado pet-friendly?
No, 514 Avocado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 514 Avocado offer parking?
No, 514 Avocado does not offer parking.
Does 514 Avocado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 514 Avocado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 Avocado have a pool?
No, 514 Avocado does not have a pool.
Does 514 Avocado have accessible units?
No, 514 Avocado does not have accessible units.
Does 514 Avocado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 514 Avocado has units with dishwashers.
Does 514 Avocado have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 Avocado does not have units with air conditioning.

