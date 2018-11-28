503 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661 Balboa Peninsula Point
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Least Expensive Beach Property. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom House On Back Of Lot/parking Lot In Front.one House From Oceanfront.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)