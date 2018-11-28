All apartments in Newport Beach
503 East Balboa Boulevard.
503 East Balboa Boulevard

Location

503 East Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Balboa Peninsula Point

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Least Expensive Beach Property. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom House On Back Of Lot/parking Lot In Front.one House From Oceanfront.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 503 East Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
503 East Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 503 East Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 503 East Balboa Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 503 East Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
503 East Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 East Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 503 East Balboa Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 503 East Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 503 East Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 503 East Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 East Balboa Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 East Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 503 East Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 503 East Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 503 East Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 503 East Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 503 East Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 503 East Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 503 East Balboa Boulevard has units with air conditioning.

