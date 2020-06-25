All apartments in Newport Beach
503 Bay Hill Drive
Last updated August 22 2019 at 3:27 AM

503 Bay Hill Drive

503 Bay Hill Dr · No Longer Available
Location

503 Bay Hill Dr, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Big Canyon

Amenities

garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big Canyon Villas Plan D, two bedrooms plus sitting room/retreat off master, 2.5 baths, 2 fireplaces, 2 car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 503 Bay Hill Drive have any available units?
503 Bay Hill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 503 Bay Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
503 Bay Hill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 503 Bay Hill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 503 Bay Hill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 503 Bay Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 503 Bay Hill Drive offers parking.
Does 503 Bay Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 503 Bay Hill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 503 Bay Hill Drive have a pool?
No, 503 Bay Hill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 503 Bay Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 503 Bay Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 503 Bay Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 503 Bay Hill Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 503 Bay Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 503 Bay Hill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
