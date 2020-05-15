All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 5 savona ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
5 savona ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

5 savona ct

5 Savona Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5 Savona Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare

Amenities

dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
5 savona court - Property Id: 243740

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243740
Property Id 243740

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5639913)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 savona ct have any available units?
5 savona ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 5 savona ct have?
Some of 5 savona ct's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 savona ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 savona ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 savona ct pet-friendly?
No, 5 savona ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 5 savona ct offer parking?
No, 5 savona ct does not offer parking.
Does 5 savona ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 savona ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 savona ct have a pool?
No, 5 savona ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 savona ct have accessible units?
No, 5 savona ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 savona ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 savona ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 savona ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 savona ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College