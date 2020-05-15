Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
5 savona ct
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM
5 savona ct
5 Savona Ct
No Longer Available
Location
5 Savona Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Trovare
Amenities
dishwasher
some paid utils
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
5 savona court - Property Id: 243740
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243740
Property Id 243740
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5639913)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5 savona ct have any available units?
5 savona ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 5 savona ct have?
Some of 5 savona ct's amenities include dishwasher, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5 savona ct currently offering any rent specials?
5 savona ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 savona ct pet-friendly?
No, 5 savona ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 5 savona ct offer parking?
No, 5 savona ct does not offer parking.
Does 5 savona ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 savona ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 savona ct have a pool?
No, 5 savona ct does not have a pool.
Does 5 savona ct have accessible units?
No, 5 savona ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5 savona ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5 savona ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5 savona ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 savona ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
