Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

444 Begonia Ave.

444 Begonia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

444 Begonia Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CDM Victorian-Style House on Ocean side of PCH - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - This charming 1947 Victorian-style home is located on quiet, tree-lined Begonia Avenue, close to shopping, restaurant and beach access. You'll be sunning, BBQing and entertaining family and friends in your backyard and covered patio, or you'll find yourself reading a book on the front porch with the hummingbirds and butterflies fluttering about. There's a lovely large deck overlooking your backyard. Two bedrooms are conveniently located on the main level. The home offers plenty of room with an extra attic space, with a formal dining room and fireplace for those cool days and evenings. The extra large kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with two stove/ovens. The 3-car attached garage has loads of room for your cars and storage. This lovely home can be rented furnished or unfurnished ($8,300). Tenant occupied, showings available during the day and weekends.

Currently rented November 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020

(RLNE4785054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 444 Begonia Ave. have any available units?
444 Begonia Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 444 Begonia Ave. have?
Some of 444 Begonia Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 444 Begonia Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
444 Begonia Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 444 Begonia Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 444 Begonia Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 444 Begonia Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 444 Begonia Ave. offers parking.
Does 444 Begonia Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 444 Begonia Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 444 Begonia Ave. have a pool?
No, 444 Begonia Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 444 Begonia Ave. have accessible units?
No, 444 Begonia Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 444 Begonia Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 444 Begonia Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 444 Begonia Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 444 Begonia Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
