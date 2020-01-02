444 Begonia Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

CDM Victorian-Style House on Ocean side of PCH - FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED - This charming 1947 Victorian-style home is located on quiet, tree-lined Begonia Avenue, close to shopping, restaurant and beach access. You'll be sunning, BBQing and entertaining family and friends in your backyard and covered patio, or you'll find yourself reading a book on the front porch with the hummingbirds and butterflies fluttering about. There's a lovely large deck overlooking your backyard. Two bedrooms are conveniently located on the main level. The home offers plenty of room with an extra attic space, with a formal dining room and fireplace for those cool days and evenings. The extra large kitchen includes stainless steel appliances with two stove/ovens. The 3-car attached garage has loads of room for your cars and storage. This lovely home can be rented furnished or unfurnished ($8,300). Tenant occupied, showings available during the day and weekends.



Currently rented November 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020



(RLNE4785054)