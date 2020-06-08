439 Catalina Drive

Amenities
3D TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pbbpvNRivSW&brand=0 A Mediterranean Masterpiece in the heart of highly coveted Newport Heights community. Expanded & remodeled in 2008 w/the highest quality finishes featuring 6BRs+office including Main Floor, 2 Bedroom Suite. Perched high on a hill, a flagstone walkway leads to impressive, double-door entry. Open to a wonder of 20' ceilings. Formal Living Room is highlighted by a magnificent, curved, wrought iron stairway & huge, marble covered fireplace. The rest of the house boasts 10' ceilings & rich wood floors throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/center island has top of the line Thermador appliances, granite counters & mosaic stone backsplash. Kitchen is open to spacious Family Room w/beautiful, marble fireplace & multiple, stacked stone accent walls. French doors lead to incredible back yard that feels like a European Villa all w/flagstone & olive trees+columned archways. Fantastic Master Suite enjoys His & Hers walk-in closets w/custom built-ins. Sumptuous Master Bath w/spa tub & walk-in shower is surrounded in custom stone finishes. Private Office w/glass doors & stone walls. Main floor suite has 2 beds & 2 walkin closets. Can be used as Jack & Jill or In-Law suite. Decorative finishes thruout incl 8" crown molding, custom door/window trims, numerous stacked stone accent walls. Dual paned windows & doors. Built-in speakers. Dual HVAC units. Oversized 2 Car Gar. Close to PCH, Harbor, Lido & Balboa for the ultimate Beach Lifestyle.