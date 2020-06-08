439 Catalina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

3D TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pbbpvNRivSW&brand=0 A Mediterranean Masterpiece in the heart of highly coveted Newport Heights community. Expanded & remodeled in 2008 w/the highest quality finishes featuring 6BRs+office including Main Floor, 2 Bedroom Suite. Perched high on a hill, a flagstone walkway leads to impressive, double-door entry. Open to a wonder of 20' ceilings. Formal Living Room is highlighted by a magnificent, curved, wrought iron stairway & huge, marble covered fireplace. The rest of the house boasts 10' ceilings & rich wood floors throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/center island has top of the line Thermador appliances, granite counters & mosaic stone backsplash. Kitchen is open to spacious Family Room w/beautiful, marble fireplace & multiple, stacked stone accent walls. French doors lead to incredible back yard that feels like a European Villa all w/flagstone & olive trees+columned archways. Fantastic Master Suite enjoys His & Hers walk-in closets w/custom built-ins. Sumptuous Master Bath w/spa tub & walk-in shower is surrounded in custom stone finishes. Private Office w/glass doors & stone walls. Main floor suite has 2 beds & 2 walkin closets. Can be used as Jack & Jill or In-Law suite. Decorative finishes thruout incl 8" crown molding, custom door/window trims, numerous stacked stone accent walls. Dual paned windows & doors. Built-in speakers. Dual HVAC units. Oversized 2 Car Gar. Close to PCH, Harbor, Lido & Balboa for the ultimate Beach Lifestyle.