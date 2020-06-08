All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 1:03 PM

439 Catalina Drive

439 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

439 Catalina Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
3D TOUR https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=pbbpvNRivSW&brand=0 A Mediterranean Masterpiece in the heart of highly coveted Newport Heights community. Expanded & remodeled in 2008 w/the highest quality finishes featuring 6BRs+office including Main Floor, 2 Bedroom Suite. Perched high on a hill, a flagstone walkway leads to impressive, double-door entry. Open to a wonder of 20' ceilings. Formal Living Room is highlighted by a magnificent, curved, wrought iron stairway & huge, marble covered fireplace. The rest of the house boasts 10' ceilings & rich wood floors throughout. Gourmet Kitchen w/center island has top of the line Thermador appliances, granite counters & mosaic stone backsplash. Kitchen is open to spacious Family Room w/beautiful, marble fireplace & multiple, stacked stone accent walls. French doors lead to incredible back yard that feels like a European Villa all w/flagstone & olive trees+columned archways. Fantastic Master Suite enjoys His & Hers walk-in closets w/custom built-ins. Sumptuous Master Bath w/spa tub & walk-in shower is surrounded in custom stone finishes. Private Office w/glass doors & stone walls. Main floor suite has 2 beds & 2 walkin closets. Can be used as Jack & Jill or In-Law suite. Decorative finishes thruout incl 8" crown molding, custom door/window trims, numerous stacked stone accent walls. Dual paned windows & doors. Built-in speakers. Dual HVAC units. Oversized 2 Car Gar. Close to PCH, Harbor, Lido & Balboa for the ultimate Beach Lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 439 Catalina Drive have any available units?
439 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 439 Catalina Drive have?
Some of 439 Catalina Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 439 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
439 Catalina Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 439 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 439 Catalina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 439 Catalina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 439 Catalina Drive does offer parking.
Does 439 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 439 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 439 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 439 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 439 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 439 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 439 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 439 Catalina Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 439 Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 439 Catalina Drive has units with air conditioning.
