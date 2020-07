Amenities

Great Location for this One Level beach close 2 Bed 2 Bath unit that offers easy access to the Beautiful Newport Peninsula and local Beach areas with lots of nearby Dining. Recently renovated with newer wood flooring, updated kitchen and paint throughout. This Airy Newport Beach Apartment has lots to offer. Updated Cabinetry in the kitchen includes a Washer-Dryer and Refrigerator. The Bedrooms are larger with a walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom and it's dedicated bathroom. The Hallway full bath, is near your 2nd bedroom. Good storage space for linens in the hallway and a sliding door to your private patio/deck off the dining area. Two window A/C units to provide cooler room temperatures during the warmer summer season! Also a single car garage and a quite neighborhood, this is a great opportunity. Could be available sooner for move-in prior to August 1st.