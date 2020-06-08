All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:28 AM

4217 Hilaria Way

4217 Hilaria Way · (949) 335-8698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4217 Hilaria Way, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Newport Beach living at it's finest. This updated residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental. Interior living space encompasses 1,100 square feet and includes two bedrooms (all up) , 1.5 bath and a generous patio area. The light- filled interior living space boasts an open floor plan with direct access to the patio and kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops and plenty of counter and storage space throughout. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Upgrades include new laminated flooring, refreshed bathroom, new cabinets, washer and dryer and fresh paint. Walking distance to beaches, restaurants, shopping and located in the award winning Newport Mesa Unified School District.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4217 Hilaria Way have any available units?
4217 Hilaria Way has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4217 Hilaria Way have?
Some of 4217 Hilaria Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4217 Hilaria Way currently offering any rent specials?
4217 Hilaria Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4217 Hilaria Way pet-friendly?
No, 4217 Hilaria Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4217 Hilaria Way offer parking?
Yes, 4217 Hilaria Way does offer parking.
Does 4217 Hilaria Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4217 Hilaria Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4217 Hilaria Way have a pool?
No, 4217 Hilaria Way does not have a pool.
Does 4217 Hilaria Way have accessible units?
No, 4217 Hilaria Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4217 Hilaria Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4217 Hilaria Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 4217 Hilaria Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4217 Hilaria Way does not have units with air conditioning.
