4217 Hilaria Way

Newport Beach living at it's finest. This updated residence offers a rarely available chance to secure a turn-key rental. Interior living space encompasses 1,100 square feet and includes two bedrooms (all up) , 1.5 bath and a generous patio area. The light- filled interior living space boasts an open floor plan with direct access to the patio and kitchen. The kitchen features quartz countertops and plenty of counter and storage space throughout. Both bedrooms have plenty of closet space. Upgrades include new laminated flooring, refreshed bathroom, new cabinets, washer and dryer and fresh paint. Walking distance to beaches, restaurants, shopping and located in the award winning Newport Mesa Unified School District.