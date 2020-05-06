Rent Calculator
416 Narcissus
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
416 Narcissus
416 Narcissus Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
416 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location...This Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath home has been updated with new cabinets, granite counter tops and newer bathroom and shower. the home is very light and bright.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 416 Narcissus have any available units?
416 Narcissus doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
Is 416 Narcissus currently offering any rent specials?
416 Narcissus isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Narcissus pet-friendly?
No, 416 Narcissus is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 416 Narcissus offer parking?
No, 416 Narcissus does not offer parking.
Does 416 Narcissus have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Narcissus does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Narcissus have a pool?
No, 416 Narcissus does not have a pool.
Does 416 Narcissus have accessible units?
No, 416 Narcissus does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Narcissus have units with dishwashers?
No, 416 Narcissus does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Narcissus have units with air conditioning?
No, 416 Narcissus does not have units with air conditioning.
