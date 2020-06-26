All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 20 2019 at 11:26 PM

415 E Edgewater Avenue

415 E Edgewater Ave · No Longer Available
Location

415 E Edgewater Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Call Pallie Jones 949-500-8082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have any available units?
415 E Edgewater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 415 E Edgewater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 E Edgewater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 E Edgewater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue offer parking?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
