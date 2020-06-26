Rent Calculator
Newport Beach, CA
415 E Edgewater Avenue
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
415 E Edgewater Avenue
415 E Edgewater Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
415 E Edgewater Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have any available units?
415 E Edgewater Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
Is 415 E Edgewater Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 E Edgewater Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 E Edgewater Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue offer parking?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 E Edgewater Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 E Edgewater Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
