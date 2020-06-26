Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

412 Fernleaf Available 11/01/19 Beautiful front unit Townhome located in the heart of the Village in Corona Del Mar. - Beautiful front unit located in the heart of the Village in Corona Del Mar with Central AC. Open floor plan with fresh two tone paint, slate flooring, and fireplace in the living room. Townhouse has great indoor/outdoor living space; front patio has an outdoor fireplace which is great for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and breakfast bar. Carpet throughout the upstairs; master bedroom offers a fireplace, walk-in closet with auto-light feature, and balcony. Master bathroom has dual sinks, beautiful slate shower and separate tub, and toilet room with storage. Jack and Jill bedrooms just down the hallway. 3rd floor has built in desk area which leads out to spacious roof top deck for sunbathing and fabulous ocean & harbor views! Great quiet cul-de-sac location, within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and the beach. Separate laundry room with gas hook-ups. Single car attached garage with direct access, opener, and 1 covered space in front of garage.



(RLNE3794060)