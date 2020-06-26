All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

412 Fernleaf

412 Fernleaf Avenue
Location

412 Fernleaf Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
412 Fernleaf Available 11/01/19 Beautiful front unit Townhome located in the heart of the Village in Corona Del Mar. - Beautiful front unit located in the heart of the Village in Corona Del Mar with Central AC. Open floor plan with fresh two tone paint, slate flooring, and fireplace in the living room. Townhouse has great indoor/outdoor living space; front patio has an outdoor fireplace which is great for entertaining. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, and breakfast bar. Carpet throughout the upstairs; master bedroom offers a fireplace, walk-in closet with auto-light feature, and balcony. Master bathroom has dual sinks, beautiful slate shower and separate tub, and toilet room with storage. Jack and Jill bedrooms just down the hallway. 3rd floor has built in desk area which leads out to spacious roof top deck for sunbathing and fabulous ocean & harbor views! Great quiet cul-de-sac location, within walking distance to restaurants, shops, and the beach. Separate laundry room with gas hook-ups. Single car attached garage with direct access, opener, and 1 covered space in front of garage.

(RLNE3794060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Fernleaf have any available units?
412 Fernleaf doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 412 Fernleaf have?
Some of 412 Fernleaf's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Fernleaf currently offering any rent specials?
412 Fernleaf is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Fernleaf pet-friendly?
No, 412 Fernleaf is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 412 Fernleaf offer parking?
Yes, 412 Fernleaf offers parking.
Does 412 Fernleaf have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Fernleaf does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Fernleaf have a pool?
No, 412 Fernleaf does not have a pool.
Does 412 Fernleaf have accessible units?
No, 412 Fernleaf does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Fernleaf have units with dishwashers?
No, 412 Fernleaf does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Fernleaf have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 412 Fernleaf has units with air conditioning.
