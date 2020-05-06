All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated August 3 2019

412 Avacado

412 Avocado Ave · No Longer Available
Location

412 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

Located in in a very secluded, quiet and private area of Corona del Mar, just down from Pacific Ave and across from a home which sold for 55 million.
This is an oversized lot with Ocean Views, a yard, driveway and spacious living. 4 bedrooms plus an office, 4 baths, family room that opens to the kitchen and dining area, plus a formal living room with wet bar. Fill the ocean breeze off of the master bedroom suite with a large deck with nice views. The Master suite has an extra large bathroom with a walk in shower, dual sinks and large bathtub. Lots of space!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Avacado have any available units?
412 Avacado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 412 Avacado have?
Some of 412 Avacado's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Avacado currently offering any rent specials?
412 Avacado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Avacado pet-friendly?
No, 412 Avacado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 412 Avacado offer parking?
No, 412 Avacado does not offer parking.
Does 412 Avacado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 Avacado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Avacado have a pool?
No, 412 Avacado does not have a pool.
Does 412 Avacado have accessible units?
No, 412 Avacado does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Avacado have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Avacado has units with dishwashers.
Does 412 Avacado have units with air conditioning?
No, 412 Avacado does not have units with air conditioning.
