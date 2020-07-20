Rent Calculator
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
401 S JASMINE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
401 S JASMINE Avenue
401 Jasmine Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
401 Jasmine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92625
Amenities
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH UPSTAIRS APARTMENT ABOVE BAYSIDE PARK. FRESH PAINT, UPGRADED BATHROOM, SPACIOUS DECK. MOVE-IN READY. CARPORT TANDEM PARKING (FOR 2 CARS). NEW QUARTZ KITCHEN COUNTERTOPS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 401 S JASMINE Avenue have any available units?
401 S JASMINE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
What amenities does 401 S JASMINE Avenue have?
Some of 401 S JASMINE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 401 S JASMINE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 S JASMINE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 S JASMINE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 S JASMINE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 401 S JASMINE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 S JASMINE Avenue offers parking.
Does 401 S JASMINE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 S JASMINE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 S JASMINE Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 S JASMINE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 S JASMINE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 S JASMINE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 S JASMINE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 S JASMINE Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 401 S JASMINE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 401 S JASMINE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
