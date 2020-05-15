All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 8 2019 at 7:20 AM

4 Robon Court

4 Robon Ct · No Longer Available
Location

4 Robon Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful location in Newport Coast! Newer appliances, Association Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts & BBQ. Master bedroom has 2 large closets!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Robon Court have any available units?
4 Robon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4 Robon Court have?
Some of 4 Robon Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Robon Court currently offering any rent specials?
4 Robon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Robon Court pet-friendly?
No, 4 Robon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 4 Robon Court offer parking?
Yes, 4 Robon Court offers parking.
Does 4 Robon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4 Robon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Robon Court have a pool?
Yes, 4 Robon Court has a pool.
Does 4 Robon Court have accessible units?
No, 4 Robon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Robon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Robon Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Robon Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Robon Court does not have units with air conditioning.
