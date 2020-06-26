All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 4 Montreaux.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
4 Montreaux
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:37 AM

4 Montreaux

4 Montreaux · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4 Montreaux, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
This wonderful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is in the coveted St. Michel gated community with excellent top-rated schools. The floor plan offers great high ceilings, living room, dining room, kitchen and an open family room with fireplace. There are three bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom, master bathroom with separate shower and jetted jacuzzi tub. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Upgrades include neutral paint, new carpet and plantation shutters. Back yard is very private with built-in barbeque, which backs up to the greenbelt. Extra storage cabinets in two car direct access garage. Community amenities include swimming pools, spas, playground, parks, tennis and basketball courts, and a Community Center. Beaches, dining and world class shopping are all close by including; Fashion Island, Newport Harbor, UC Irvine, Parks, and Art Centers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Montreaux have any available units?
4 Montreaux doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 4 Montreaux have?
Some of 4 Montreaux's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Montreaux currently offering any rent specials?
4 Montreaux is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Montreaux pet-friendly?
Yes, 4 Montreaux is pet friendly.
Does 4 Montreaux offer parking?
Yes, 4 Montreaux offers parking.
Does 4 Montreaux have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Montreaux offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Montreaux have a pool?
Yes, 4 Montreaux has a pool.
Does 4 Montreaux have accessible units?
No, 4 Montreaux does not have accessible units.
Does 4 Montreaux have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Montreaux has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Montreaux have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4 Montreaux has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College