4 Montreaux

This wonderful 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home is in the coveted St. Michel gated community with excellent top-rated schools. The floor plan offers great high ceilings, living room, dining room, kitchen and an open family room with fireplace. There are three bedrooms upstairs including master bedroom, master bathroom with separate shower and jetted jacuzzi tub. 2 additional bedrooms upstairs with a full bathroom. Upgrades include neutral paint, new carpet and plantation shutters. Back yard is very private with built-in barbeque, which backs up to the greenbelt. Extra storage cabinets in two car direct access garage. Community amenities include swimming pools, spas, playground, parks, tennis and basketball courts, and a Community Center. Beaches, dining and world class shopping are all close by including; Fashion Island, Newport Harbor, UC Irvine, Parks, and Art Centers.