Newport Beach, CA
3713 W Balboa Boulevard
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3713 W Balboa Boulevard

3713 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3713 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
No shoes necessary!! Great move in ready condo 1 block away from the sand. Ideal location which is close enough to all the entertainment offered on the peninsula yet far enough away from the hustle and bustle. Surprising high 9' ceilings, smooth interior walls and just remodeled bathrooms highlight this move in ready home. The floorplan features a chic kitchen with granite counters, refrigerator, gas cooktop, dishwasher drawer and counter seating. The family room includes a recessed area, ideal for a large flat screen TV and surround sound ceiling speakers. Two generous sized bedrooms each have their own tastefully remodeled baths and good sized closets. And yes, it includes your own washer and dryer, no coins needed! Park cars in your private enclosed 2 car tandem garage. Entertain guests on your front patio or stroll across the street and shoot some basketballs at the community park. Immediate occupancy available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3713 W Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
3713 W Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3713 W Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 3713 W Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3713 W Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3713 W Balboa Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3713 W Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3713 W Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3713 W Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 3713 W Balboa Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 3713 W Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3713 W Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3713 W Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3713 W Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3713 W Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3713 W Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3713 W Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3713 W Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 3713 W Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3713 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
