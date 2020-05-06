All apartments in Newport Beach
Location

3307 Via Lido, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Lido Villas is an enticing new enclave of 23 townhomes for those seeking luxury set against a coastal backdrop in Orange County, CA. This award winning three-story townhome has modern architecture, 2240 sq. ft. of living with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home has an expansive rooftop deck to make the most of this premium location. Other unique signatures include gourmet kitchens, inspired open floor plans, master suites with walk-in closets and a 2-car garage. Just steps from Lido Villas, discover Lido Marina Village with its upscale boutique shops and artisan dining, Newport Bay and its iconic sailboats, the new Lido House Hotel, and tranquil Lido Isle. This distinctive Newport Beach luxury lifestyle includes acclaimed shopping, gourmet dining, and entertainment at Fashion Island®. Alluring beaches, outdoor recreation, scenic drives along Pacific Coast Highway, and a perfect year-round climate can be yours too. Welcome to the modern way to coast at Lido Villas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3307 Via Lido have any available units?
3307 Via Lido doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 3307 Via Lido have?
Some of 3307 Via Lido's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Via Lido currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Via Lido is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Via Lido pet-friendly?
No, 3307 Via Lido is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3307 Via Lido offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Via Lido offers parking.
Does 3307 Via Lido have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 Via Lido does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Via Lido have a pool?
No, 3307 Via Lido does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Via Lido have accessible units?
No, 3307 Via Lido does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Via Lido have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 Via Lido does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3307 Via Lido have units with air conditioning?
No, 3307 Via Lido does not have units with air conditioning.

