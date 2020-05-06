3307 Via Lido.

Amenities

patio / balcony new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Lido Villas is an enticing new enclave of 23 townhomes for those seeking luxury set against a coastal backdrop in Orange County, CA. This award winning three-story townhome has modern architecture, 2240 sq. ft. of living with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. This home has an expansive rooftop deck to make the most of this premium location. Other unique signatures include gourmet kitchens, inspired open floor plans, master suites with walk-in closets and a 2-car garage. Just steps from Lido Villas, discover Lido Marina Village with its upscale boutique shops and artisan dining, Newport Bay and its iconic sailboats, the new Lido House Hotel, and tranquil Lido Isle. This distinctive Newport Beach luxury lifestyle includes acclaimed shopping, gourmet dining, and entertainment at Fashion Island®. Alluring beaches, outdoor recreation, scenic drives along Pacific Coast Highway, and a perfect year-round climate can be yours too. Welcome to the modern way to coast at Lido Villas.