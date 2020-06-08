33 Baycrest Court

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets pool hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

A hidden gem of a Newport Beach gated community located a block from the beautiful Back Bay estuary, yet easy to access the 73 freeway. This designer owned property boasts a huge master suite complete with a large walkin closet with organizers and a circular custom bench. The second ensuite bedroom is large enough for a kingsize bed. There is a downstairs bedroom/office with a full bath across the hall. The livingroom and diningroom face a private green space in a quiet corner of the community. There is a spacious inside laudry and an deep two card attached garage with cabinets for plenty of storage. The community recently underwent a renovation and offers gated access and a luxurious pool and spa area.