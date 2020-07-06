328 Narcissus Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony coffee bar

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities coffee bar

Corona Del Mar Luxury Studio with Rooftop Deck - This Luxury 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom condo offers luxurious living, in a premier location at an affordable rate. This beautiful home is located on the ocean side of PCH in Corona Del Mar. The interiors have high-end finishes, and a private rooftop deck with views of the ocean! It also comes with all appliances included.



Live one block away from restaurants, coffee shops, bars, clothing boutiques, beach rental stores and more. It is also near Fashion Island, Lido Island, Balboa Island, Laguna Beach, Pacific City, and Huntington Beach Main Street.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5345579)