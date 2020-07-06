All apartments in Newport Beach
328 Narcissus Ave
328 Narcissus Ave

328 Narcissus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

328 Narcissus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Corona Del Mar Luxury Studio with Rooftop Deck - This Luxury 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom condo offers luxurious living, in a premier location at an affordable rate. This beautiful home is located on the ocean side of PCH in Corona Del Mar. The interiors have high-end finishes, and a private rooftop deck with views of the ocean! It also comes with all appliances included.

Live one block away from restaurants, coffee shops, bars, clothing boutiques, beach rental stores and more. It is also near Fashion Island, Lido Island, Balboa Island, Laguna Beach, Pacific City, and Huntington Beach Main Street.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5345579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 328 Narcissus Ave have any available units?
328 Narcissus Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 328 Narcissus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
328 Narcissus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 328 Narcissus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 328 Narcissus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 328 Narcissus Ave offer parking?
No, 328 Narcissus Ave does not offer parking.
Does 328 Narcissus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 328 Narcissus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 328 Narcissus Ave have a pool?
No, 328 Narcissus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 328 Narcissus Ave have accessible units?
No, 328 Narcissus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 328 Narcissus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 328 Narcissus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 328 Narcissus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 328 Narcissus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

