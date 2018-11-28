All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:23 AM

326 Onyx Avenue

326 Onyx Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

326 Onyx Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92662
Balboa Island

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious bottom unit of a lovely duplex located just across the street from the sand/bayfront on Balboa Island. Open floorplan consists of a large living room leading into a den or dining room, charming kitchen, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, a second bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Off the dining area, the home opens to a darling side yard with private patio area. Laundry and one parking spot included. Has A/C. Pets allowed, please inquire. Tenant to verify square footage if a factor in leasing the property. Enjoy beach living all year-round!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Onyx Avenue have any available units?
326 Onyx Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 326 Onyx Avenue have?
Some of 326 Onyx Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 326 Onyx Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
326 Onyx Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Onyx Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 326 Onyx Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 326 Onyx Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 326 Onyx Avenue offers parking.
Does 326 Onyx Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Onyx Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Onyx Avenue have a pool?
No, 326 Onyx Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 326 Onyx Avenue have accessible units?
No, 326 Onyx Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Onyx Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 326 Onyx Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Onyx Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 326 Onyx Avenue has units with air conditioning.
