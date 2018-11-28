326 Onyx Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning microwave

Spacious bottom unit of a lovely duplex located just across the street from the sand/bayfront on Balboa Island. Open floorplan consists of a large living room leading into a den or dining room, charming kitchen, master bedroom with en suite bathroom, a second bedroom, and 2nd full bath. Off the dining area, the home opens to a darling side yard with private patio area. Laundry and one parking spot included. Has A/C. Pets allowed, please inquire. Tenant to verify square footage if a factor in leasing the property. Enjoy beach living all year-round!