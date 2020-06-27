All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 3212 W Oceanfront.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
3212 W Oceanfront
Last updated November 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

3212 W Oceanfront

3212 W Oceanfront · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3212 W Oceanfront, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Winter Upper unit rental December 15 through June 15, 2020 Luxury Oceanfront Home located in prime area of Newport Beach. Gorgeous 3 bedrooms/2 baths and incredible panoramic ocean views of beach, white water, Catalina Island and of course awesome sunsets. Located on the boardwalk and just a short walk to restaurants, shopping and piers. Beautifully decorated with updated kitchen, baths and new large flat screen TV in living room. Large kitchen and living room open up to double French doors that offer the sweeping oceanfront views. This oceanfront beauty has it all!!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3212 W Oceanfront have any available units?
3212 W Oceanfront doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 3212 W Oceanfront currently offering any rent specials?
3212 W Oceanfront is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3212 W Oceanfront pet-friendly?
No, 3212 W Oceanfront is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3212 W Oceanfront offer parking?
No, 3212 W Oceanfront does not offer parking.
Does 3212 W Oceanfront have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3212 W Oceanfront does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3212 W Oceanfront have a pool?
No, 3212 W Oceanfront does not have a pool.
Does 3212 W Oceanfront have accessible units?
No, 3212 W Oceanfront does not have accessible units.
Does 3212 W Oceanfront have units with dishwashers?
No, 3212 W Oceanfront does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3212 W Oceanfront have units with air conditioning?
No, 3212 W Oceanfront does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College