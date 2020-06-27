3212 W Oceanfront

Amenities

Winter Upper unit rental December 15 through June 15, 2020 Luxury Oceanfront Home located in prime area of Newport Beach. Gorgeous 3 bedrooms/2 baths and incredible panoramic ocean views of beach, white water, Catalina Island and of course awesome sunsets. Located on the boardwalk and just a short walk to restaurants, shopping and piers. Beautifully decorated with updated kitchen, baths and new large flat screen TV in living room. Large kitchen and living room open up to double French doors that offer the sweeping oceanfront views. This oceanfront beauty has it all!!!!!