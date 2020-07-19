All apartments in Newport Beach
3210 Marcus Ave A
3210 Marcus Ave A

3210 Marcus Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3210 Marcus Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Bungalow on bay - Property Id: 107661

Call or text 602-741-3842
For immediate viewing of property.

Great location beautiful lower unit 2Br 2bath with dock . 32st and Newport Blvd . Newly remodeled all new appliances. Tile floors, double French doors with large patio area, with flower garden area.
All utilities included. Dock included with parking available for a 20ft boat . Only 2 blocks from beach.
This is a dream location for walking, close to grocery store and minutes away from the new exclusive Lido resort . Large master BR with remodeled on suite. Attached 1 car garage.

Call or text 602-741-3842
For immediate access
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107661
Property Id 107661

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4880779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

