3210 Marcus Ave A

Beautiful Bungalow on bay - Property Id: 107661
Great location beautiful lower unit 2Br 2bath with dock . 32st and Newport Blvd . Newly remodeled all new appliances. Tile floors, double French doors with large patio area, with flower garden area.
All utilities included. Dock included with parking available for a 20ft boat . Only 2 blocks from beach.
This is a dream location for walking, close to grocery store and minutes away from the new exclusive Lido resort . Large master BR with remodeled on suite. Attached 1 car garage.
No Pets Allowed
