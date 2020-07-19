3210 Marcus Ave A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Bungalow on bay - Property Id: 107661



Call or text 602-741-3842

For immediate viewing of property.



Great location beautiful lower unit 2Br 2bath with dock . 32st and Newport Blvd . Newly remodeled all new appliances. Tile floors, double French doors with large patio area, with flower garden area.

All utilities included. Dock included with parking available for a 20ft boat . Only 2 blocks from beach.

This is a dream location for walking, close to grocery store and minutes away from the new exclusive Lido resort . Large master BR with remodeled on suite. Attached 1 car garage.



Call or text 602-741-3842

For immediate access

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107661

Property Id 107661



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4880779)