32 wharfside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

This highly upgraded,single-level Crystal Cove home is ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a tropical resort inspired backyard with pool, spa, fire pits, grilling area, cabana seating with built-in patio heaters and integrated sound system. Inside, this stylish residence has lavish Peruvian travertine floors, custom automatic window coverings, high-end stainless-steel appliances, and a spa-like master bathroom. There are four bedrooms (one of which is currently configured as an office) plus a den.Unique flag shaped lot provides exceptional privacy and extra parking for car enthusiasts. Crystal Cove offers unparalleled amenities including miles of walking trails, parks, a community clubhouse with pool, spa & gym, lighted tennis courts, and immediate proximity to incredible dining and shopping in the Crystal Cove Promenade. Available for lease commencing August 1, 2020.



For additional information, please visit www.CrystalCove.com or call Dean Ledger at 949.222.0977.