All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 32 wharfside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
32 wharfside Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:57 AM

32 wharfside Drive

32 Wharfside · (949) 222-0977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

32 Wharfside, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Crystal Cove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$13,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
This highly upgraded,single-level Crystal Cove home is ideally situated at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a tropical resort inspired backyard with pool, spa, fire pits, grilling area, cabana seating with built-in patio heaters and integrated sound system. Inside, this stylish residence has lavish Peruvian travertine floors, custom automatic window coverings, high-end stainless-steel appliances, and a spa-like master bathroom. There are four bedrooms (one of which is currently configured as an office) plus a den.Unique flag shaped lot provides exceptional privacy and extra parking for car enthusiasts. Crystal Cove offers unparalleled amenities including miles of walking trails, parks, a community clubhouse with pool, spa & gym, lighted tennis courts, and immediate proximity to incredible dining and shopping in the Crystal Cove Promenade. Available for lease commencing August 1, 2020.

For additional information, please visit www.CrystalCove.com or call Dean Ledger at 949.222.0977.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 9 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 wharfside Drive have any available units?
32 wharfside Drive has a unit available for $13,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32 wharfside Drive have?
Some of 32 wharfside Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 wharfside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
32 wharfside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 wharfside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 32 wharfside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 32 wharfside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 32 wharfside Drive does offer parking.
Does 32 wharfside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 wharfside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 wharfside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 32 wharfside Drive has a pool.
Does 32 wharfside Drive have accessible units?
No, 32 wharfside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 32 wharfside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 wharfside Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 wharfside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 wharfside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 32 wharfside Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity