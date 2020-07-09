312 East Bay Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Great location near the Fun Zone. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located at 312 E Bay Ave (E. Bay and Fernando). Multi-Level unit with lots of space. Bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.



New carpet, paint, window coverings (not shown in pictures) and oven.



One car parking in shared garage, shared laundry room with shower.



Pets considered.



Available for move in on February 15th.



Call or text agent directly at (949) 933-2906 with questions or a time to show.



Julia Morton

DRE 02016387

Contact us to schedule a showing.