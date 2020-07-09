All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated February 7 2020 at 2:37 AM

312 East Bay Avenue

312 East Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

312 East Bay Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92661
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Great location near the Fun Zone. 2 bedroom 1.5 bath located at 312 E Bay Ave (E. Bay and Fernando). Multi-Level unit with lots of space. Bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bath.

New carpet, paint, window coverings (not shown in pictures) and oven.

One car parking in shared garage, shared laundry room with shower.

Pets considered.

Available for move in on February 15th.

Call or text agent directly at (949) 933-2906 with questions or a time to show.

Julia Morton
DRE 02016387
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 East Bay Avenue have any available units?
312 East Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 312 East Bay Avenue have?
Some of 312 East Bay Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 East Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 East Bay Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 East Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 312 East Bay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 312 East Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 312 East Bay Avenue offers parking.
Does 312 East Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 East Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 East Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 East Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 East Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 East Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 East Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 East Bay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 East Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 312 East Bay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

