304 Larkspur Avenue
Last updated July 2 2019 at 5:14 PM

304 Larkspur Avenue

304 Larkspur Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 Larkspur Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Perfectly situated on a 35' wide lot on a quiet street south of PCH and Bayside Drive, this two bedroom, two bath vintage cottage offers the best of quintessential beach living in the village of Corona del Mar. A front patio is perfect for relaxation and entertaining year round. Freshly painted interior and exterior, newly installed wood flooring, quartz counters in kitchen, vanities, ceiling fans, dual pane windows. Just steps to the ocean and world-class beaches, restaurants, shops, parks, Fashion Island, John Wayne airport and excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 Larkspur Avenue have any available units?
304 Larkspur Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 304 Larkspur Avenue have?
Some of 304 Larkspur Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 Larkspur Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
304 Larkspur Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 Larkspur Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 304 Larkspur Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 304 Larkspur Avenue offer parking?
No, 304 Larkspur Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 304 Larkspur Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 304 Larkspur Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 Larkspur Avenue have a pool?
No, 304 Larkspur Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 304 Larkspur Avenue have accessible units?
No, 304 Larkspur Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 304 Larkspur Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 Larkspur Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 Larkspur Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 Larkspur Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
