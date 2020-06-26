302 Avenida Cumbre

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

VIEWS! Turn-key home with 180-degree panoramic water views of Newport Beach's back bay. Enter through a private patio into the vaulted entry way and you are immediately greeted with sweeping views of the back bay. The kitchen and living room open up to the spacious patio providing great entertaining space. Take the mid-century modern staircase to arrive at the master bedroom and bath, and the second and third bedroom with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Convenient first floor laundry room, which can be used as an office. Detached 2 car garage with storage. Walking distance to award winning high schools & elementary schools, restaurants, and shopping. The views will not disappoint! Inquire regarding pet restrictions.