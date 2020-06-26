All apartments in Newport Beach
302 Avenida Cumbre

302 Avenida Cumbre · No Longer Available
Location

302 Avenida Cumbre, Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Bluffs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
VIEWS! Turn-key home with 180-degree panoramic water views of Newport Beach's back bay. Enter through a private patio into the vaulted entry way and you are immediately greeted with sweeping views of the back bay. The kitchen and living room open up to the spacious patio providing great entertaining space. Take the mid-century modern staircase to arrive at the master bedroom and bath, and the second and third bedroom with a Jack-and-Jill bathroom. Convenient first floor laundry room, which can be used as an office. Detached 2 car garage with storage. Walking distance to award winning high schools & elementary schools, restaurants, and shopping. The views will not disappoint! Inquire regarding pet restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 Avenida Cumbre have any available units?
302 Avenida Cumbre doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 302 Avenida Cumbre have?
Some of 302 Avenida Cumbre's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 Avenida Cumbre currently offering any rent specials?
302 Avenida Cumbre is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 Avenida Cumbre pet-friendly?
Yes, 302 Avenida Cumbre is pet friendly.
Does 302 Avenida Cumbre offer parking?
Yes, 302 Avenida Cumbre offers parking.
Does 302 Avenida Cumbre have units with washers and dryers?
No, 302 Avenida Cumbre does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 Avenida Cumbre have a pool?
No, 302 Avenida Cumbre does not have a pool.
Does 302 Avenida Cumbre have accessible units?
No, 302 Avenida Cumbre does not have accessible units.
Does 302 Avenida Cumbre have units with dishwashers?
No, 302 Avenida Cumbre does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 302 Avenida Cumbre have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 Avenida Cumbre does not have units with air conditioning.

