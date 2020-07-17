All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:15 AM

3 Northwind Court

3 Northwind Ct · (949) 278-5881
Location

3 Northwind Ct, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1346 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Live in comfort and style. This Newport Beach Town Home is a stunner. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The open floor plan with 1346 sq ft and tile flooring throughout, custom cabinetry, stone counter tops, and gas fireplace is ideal. Sip that glass of wine or cup of coffee on the private patio. Plus have the essentials of a washer, dryer, fridge, and single car garage and carport. Luxuriate in a large master suite which includes a soaring vaulted ceiling and an in suite bath with a Jacuzzi soaking tub and dual sink vanity. Move in just in time to enjoy the summer. This location is everything you have dreamed of. The beach is Just a short 2.5 miles away. Soak in the California sunshine in a resort like atmosphere you can't wait to come home to. Community amenities include pool, spa, BBQ areas and private trails. If that's not enough there is a park and nature preserve surrounding the community with endless inter looping trails. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood with the ease of fabulous shopping and dining nearby and easy freeway access for your commute. Don't miss out on living your best life.

For Viewing appointment
Traci Joseph
949.278.5881
Realty One Group West

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3 Northwind Court have any available units?
3 Northwind Court has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3 Northwind Court have?
Some of 3 Northwind Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Northwind Court currently offering any rent specials?
3 Northwind Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Northwind Court pet-friendly?
No, 3 Northwind Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 3 Northwind Court offer parking?
Yes, 3 Northwind Court offers parking.
Does 3 Northwind Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Northwind Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Northwind Court have a pool?
Yes, 3 Northwind Court has a pool.
Does 3 Northwind Court have accessible units?
No, 3 Northwind Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Northwind Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3 Northwind Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 3 Northwind Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 Northwind Court does not have units with air conditioning.

