3 Northwind Court.

Live in comfort and style. This Newport Beach Town Home is a stunner. Enjoy 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The open floor plan with 1346 sq ft and tile flooring throughout, custom cabinetry, stone counter tops, and gas fireplace is ideal. Sip that glass of wine or cup of coffee on the private patio. Plus have the essentials of a washer, dryer, fridge, and single car garage and carport. Luxuriate in a large master suite which includes a soaring vaulted ceiling and an in suite bath with a Jacuzzi soaking tub and dual sink vanity. Move in just in time to enjoy the summer. This location is everything you have dreamed of. The beach is Just a short 2.5 miles away. Soak in the California sunshine in a resort like atmosphere you can't wait to come home to. Community amenities include pool, spa, BBQ areas and private trails. If that's not enough there is a park and nature preserve surrounding the community with endless inter looping trails. Enjoy a quiet neighborhood with the ease of fabulous shopping and dining nearby and easy freeway access for your commute. Don't miss out on living your best life.



