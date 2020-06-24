All apartments in Newport Beach
2932 Corte Portofino
2932 Corte Portofino

2932 Corte Portofino · No Longer Available
Location

2932 Corte Portofino, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
furnished
Beautifully updated and renovated Smart Home, furnished, in the gated community of Newport Canyon, Newport Beach. Built in the Spanish style, this detached single family residence has a spacious backyard to entertain or to enjoy a movie night. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, up to date kitchen, crown molding and baseboard, custom lighting in every room, custom fixtures. Light and inviting living room with the fire place flow to the dinning area. Kitchen has it privacy and opens with the French doors in to the garden that are connected with the cozy yet spacious family room with the Carrara marble fire place. Downstairs bedroom has also French doors opens in to the garden. One of the three full bathrooms is located downstairs. Second floor has master bedroom with a light and spacious master bathrooms with expanded shower, and bath, dual sinks, and bidet toilet, a custom built-out walk in closet, custom cabinetry. Third bedroom and third full bathroom are upstairs that can be shared with another upstairs room that is perfect for either a bedroom or a home office. Newport Canyon Community is just a few minutes away from the Bonita Creek Park, 73 freeway and University/Jamboree exits, Fashion Island, John Wayne airport, top rated schools, great restaurants and shopping. Gated community with the home for you or your client!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2932 Corte Portofino have any available units?
2932 Corte Portofino doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2932 Corte Portofino have?
Some of 2932 Corte Portofino's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2932 Corte Portofino currently offering any rent specials?
2932 Corte Portofino is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2932 Corte Portofino pet-friendly?
No, 2932 Corte Portofino is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2932 Corte Portofino offer parking?
Yes, 2932 Corte Portofino offers parking.
Does 2932 Corte Portofino have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2932 Corte Portofino does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2932 Corte Portofino have a pool?
No, 2932 Corte Portofino does not have a pool.
Does 2932 Corte Portofino have accessible units?
No, 2932 Corte Portofino does not have accessible units.
Does 2932 Corte Portofino have units with dishwashers?
No, 2932 Corte Portofino does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2932 Corte Portofino have units with air conditioning?
No, 2932 Corte Portofino does not have units with air conditioning.
