2932 Corte Portofino

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace furnished

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated and renovated Smart Home, furnished, in the gated community of Newport Canyon, Newport Beach. Built in the Spanish style, this detached single family residence has a spacious backyard to entertain or to enjoy a movie night. Hardwood flooring throughout the home, up to date kitchen, crown molding and baseboard, custom lighting in every room, custom fixtures. Light and inviting living room with the fire place flow to the dinning area. Kitchen has it privacy and opens with the French doors in to the garden that are connected with the cozy yet spacious family room with the Carrara marble fire place. Downstairs bedroom has also French doors opens in to the garden. One of the three full bathrooms is located downstairs. Second floor has master bedroom with a light and spacious master bathrooms with expanded shower, and bath, dual sinks, and bidet toilet, a custom built-out walk in closet, custom cabinetry. Third bedroom and third full bathroom are upstairs that can be shared with another upstairs room that is perfect for either a bedroom or a home office. Newport Canyon Community is just a few minutes away from the Bonita Creek Park, 73 freeway and University/Jamboree exits, Fashion Island, John Wayne airport, top rated schools, great restaurants and shopping. Gated community with the home for you or your client!