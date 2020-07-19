All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

2730 POINT DEL MAR

2730 Point Del Mar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2730 Point Del Mar Avenue, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Call Gosia for all showings 310 200-2777. Commission paid only on 1st year. No commission renewals. Broker and Broker's agent(s) do not represent or guarantee the accuracy of the square footage, bedroom/bathroom count, lot size or lot dimensions, permitted or un-permitted spaces other information concerning the conditions or features of the property provided by the seller/landlord or obtained from Public Records or other sources. Buyer/Tenant is strongly advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information through personal inspections and with appropriate professionals and to satisfy them selves and rely only on that.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2730 POINT DEL MAR have any available units?
2730 POINT DEL MAR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2730 POINT DEL MAR have?
Some of 2730 POINT DEL MAR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2730 POINT DEL MAR currently offering any rent specials?
2730 POINT DEL MAR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2730 POINT DEL MAR pet-friendly?
No, 2730 POINT DEL MAR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2730 POINT DEL MAR offer parking?
Yes, 2730 POINT DEL MAR offers parking.
Does 2730 POINT DEL MAR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2730 POINT DEL MAR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2730 POINT DEL MAR have a pool?
Yes, 2730 POINT DEL MAR has a pool.
Does 2730 POINT DEL MAR have accessible units?
No, 2730 POINT DEL MAR does not have accessible units.
Does 2730 POINT DEL MAR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2730 POINT DEL MAR has units with dishwashers.
Does 2730 POINT DEL MAR have units with air conditioning?
No, 2730 POINT DEL MAR does not have units with air conditioning.
