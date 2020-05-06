All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE

2702 Hillside Drive · (714) 840-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2702 Hillside Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Harbor Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1519 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, - Harbor View Knoll! Split Level 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhouse, Livingroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Brick Fireplace, Wet Bar, Separate Dining, Tile Flooring Throughout Downstairs, Kitchen With New White Cabinets, New Stove, Dishwasher, Hood, Refrigerator (AS IS), Cam Lighting, 2 Patios, Fountain (AS IS), Master Bedroom With Vaulted Ceilings, Mirror Closet Doors, 2nd Bedroom With Mirror Closet Doors, Balcony, New Carpet, Laundry Hook -Up’s With Washer And Dryer Included (AS IS), Double Attached Garage With Opener, Community Pool, Spa, Tennis Courts, Green Belts, Walking Distance To Shopping Center, Bonita Canyon Sports Park, Near Roy Anderson Elementary, UCI, And More.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5453619)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2702 HILLSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
