Last updated April 23 2020 at 1:26 AM

2700 Bungalow Drive

2700 Bungalow Pl · No Longer Available
Location

2700 Bungalow Pl, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

dishwasher
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Property has been leased as of 3/1/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2700 Bungalow Drive have any available units?
2700 Bungalow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2700 Bungalow Drive have?
Some of 2700 Bungalow Drive's amenities include dishwasher, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2700 Bungalow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2700 Bungalow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2700 Bungalow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2700 Bungalow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2700 Bungalow Drive offer parking?
No, 2700 Bungalow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2700 Bungalow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2700 Bungalow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2700 Bungalow Drive have a pool?
No, 2700 Bungalow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2700 Bungalow Drive have accessible units?
No, 2700 Bungalow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2700 Bungalow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2700 Bungalow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2700 Bungalow Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2700 Bungalow Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
