Newport Beach, CA
2631 Point Del Mar
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

2631 Point Del Mar

2631 Point Del Mar · No Longer Available
Location

2631 Point Del Mar, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family Home in Corona Del Mar - This recently remodeled single-family detached residence is located in one of the best parts of Corona Del Mar, the Point Del Mar neighborhood. Encompassing more than 2500 sqft of living space, this four bedroom and three and one-half bath home has been updated with new flooring, paint, and bathrooms. The main entry level offers generous space in the living and dining areas, vaulted ceilings, a sun-room, and direct two-car garage access. The second floor contains one guest bedroom and bath and the large master wing with amenities including a remodeled master bath with dual sinks, over-sized steam shower, and walk-in closet. On the ground level there are two additional bedrooms plus a bonus room. Two outside decks plus an over-sized ground level allows residents to enjoy the beautiful local weather. This is a great location that is within walking distance to many of the great restaurants and shopping along Pacific Coast Highway and in the Fashion Island shopping center. The State Beach is also just minutes away and the location offers easy access to the 73 freeway. Lease term negotiable & pets Ok.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2631 Point Del Mar have any available units?
2631 Point Del Mar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2631 Point Del Mar have?
Some of 2631 Point Del Mar's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2631 Point Del Mar currently offering any rent specials?
2631 Point Del Mar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2631 Point Del Mar pet-friendly?
Yes, 2631 Point Del Mar is pet friendly.
Does 2631 Point Del Mar offer parking?
Yes, 2631 Point Del Mar offers parking.
Does 2631 Point Del Mar have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2631 Point Del Mar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2631 Point Del Mar have a pool?
No, 2631 Point Del Mar does not have a pool.
Does 2631 Point Del Mar have accessible units?
No, 2631 Point Del Mar does not have accessible units.
Does 2631 Point Del Mar have units with dishwashers?
No, 2631 Point Del Mar does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2631 Point Del Mar have units with air conditioning?
No, 2631 Point Del Mar does not have units with air conditioning.
