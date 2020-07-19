2631 Point Del Mar

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family Home in Corona Del Mar - This recently remodeled single-family detached residence is located in one of the best parts of Corona Del Mar, the Point Del Mar neighborhood. Encompassing more than 2500 sqft of living space, this four bedroom and three and one-half bath home has been updated with new flooring, paint, and bathrooms. The main entry level offers generous space in the living and dining areas, vaulted ceilings, a sun-room, and direct two-car garage access. The second floor contains one guest bedroom and bath and the large master wing with amenities including a remodeled master bath with dual sinks, over-sized steam shower, and walk-in closet. On the ground level there are two additional bedrooms plus a bonus room. Two outside decks plus an over-sized ground level allows residents to enjoy the beautiful local weather. This is a great location that is within walking distance to many of the great restaurants and shopping along Pacific Coast Highway and in the Fashion Island shopping center. The State Beach is also just minutes away and the location offers easy access to the 73 freeway. Lease term negotiable & pets Ok.



(RLNE5124931)