All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 260 Catalina Drive.
Home
Newport Beach, CA
260 Catalina Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:00 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
260 Catalina Drive
260 Catalina Drive
No Longer Available
Location
260 Catalina Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Lovely one bedroom close to Newport Bay. Freshly painted. Beautiful laminate flooring. Private laundry hookups located in a locked large storage room that goes with the unit. Sorry no pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 260 Catalina Drive have any available units?
260 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
Is 260 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
260 Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 260 Catalina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 260 Catalina Drive offer parking?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
