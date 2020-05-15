All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 260 Catalina Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
260 Catalina Drive
Last updated March 24 2020 at 5:00 PM

260 Catalina Drive

260 Catalina Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

260 Catalina Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Lovely one bedroom close to Newport Bay. Freshly painted. Beautiful laminate flooring. Private laundry hookups located in a locked large storage room that goes with the unit. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 260 Catalina Drive have any available units?
260 Catalina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 260 Catalina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
260 Catalina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 260 Catalina Drive pet-friendly?
No, 260 Catalina Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 260 Catalina Drive offer parking?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not offer parking.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have a pool?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not have a pool.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have accessible units?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 260 Catalina Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 260 Catalina Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College