Newport Beach, CA
2333 Aralia Street
Last updated September 15 2019 at 2:58 AM

2333 Aralia Street

2333 Aralia Street · No Longer Available
Location

2333 Aralia Street, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eastbluff

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
Available for immediate occupancy! Located within the charming community of Eastbluff, this spacious single level home sits perched across from Corona Del Mar high school. Boasting four bedrooms and two and a half baths, this lovely home had just been remodeled with beautiful wide plank vinyl flooring and modern baseboards throughout. A versatile family room offers a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and wall-to-wall sliding glass doors for you to enjoy the cool off-shore breezes and sunset views. A formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and includes a GE 4-burner induction cooktop, dishwasher, and stainless microwave/oven wall unit. The large master bedroom suite features dual vanity sinks with an ample size closet. Secondary bedrooms are light and airy and are all generous in size. Additional features include an interior laundry room, large, private enclosed front yard – ideal for entertaining and detached 2-car garage. Easy access to 73 Toll Road, Back Bay, Balboa Island, Fashion Island featuring luxe movie theater, shops, and restaurants nearby. Gardening included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2333 Aralia Street have any available units?
2333 Aralia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2333 Aralia Street have?
Some of 2333 Aralia Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2333 Aralia Street currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Aralia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Aralia Street pet-friendly?
No, 2333 Aralia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 2333 Aralia Street offer parking?
Yes, 2333 Aralia Street offers parking.
Does 2333 Aralia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Aralia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Aralia Street have a pool?
No, 2333 Aralia Street does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Aralia Street have accessible units?
No, 2333 Aralia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Aralia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2333 Aralia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Aralia Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Aralia Street does not have units with air conditioning.
