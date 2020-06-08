2333 Aralia Street

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage media room

Available for immediate occupancy! Located within the charming community of Eastbluff, this spacious single level home sits perched across from Corona Del Mar high school. Boasting four bedrooms and two and a half baths, this lovely home had just been remodeled with beautiful wide plank vinyl flooring and modern baseboards throughout. A versatile family room offers a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and wall-to-wall sliding glass doors for you to enjoy the cool off-shore breezes and sunset views. A formal dining room is adjacent to the kitchen and includes a GE 4-burner induction cooktop, dishwasher, and stainless microwave/oven wall unit. The large master bedroom suite features dual vanity sinks with an ample size closet. Secondary bedrooms are light and airy and are all generous in size. Additional features include an interior laundry room, large, private enclosed front yard – ideal for entertaining and detached 2-car garage. Easy access to 73 Toll Road, Back Bay, Balboa Island, Fashion Island featuring luxe movie theater, shops, and restaurants nearby. Gardening included in rent.