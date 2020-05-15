All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated November 1 2019 at 6:08 AM

23 Cormorant Circle

23 Cormorant Cir · No Longer Available
Location

23 Cormorant Cir, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Back Bay Gated Bayview Terrace Single Family Home. Interior Location with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath and 2 Car Attached Garage.
Welcome Entrance Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen and Family Room with Recess Lights. Hardwood Floor Thru-out
The Home. Master Bedroom Suite with Retreat/Den Area. Professional Front Landscaped and Backyard Hardscaped. HOA Pool/Spa Facility For The
Community. Back Bay Walk Path and Park Are In The Short Walk. John Wayne Airport Are Near By.
No Pet/Smoker Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Cormorant Circle have any available units?
23 Cormorant Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 23 Cormorant Circle have?
Some of 23 Cormorant Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 Cormorant Circle currently offering any rent specials?
23 Cormorant Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Cormorant Circle pet-friendly?
No, 23 Cormorant Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 23 Cormorant Circle offer parking?
Yes, 23 Cormorant Circle offers parking.
Does 23 Cormorant Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Cormorant Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Cormorant Circle have a pool?
Yes, 23 Cormorant Circle has a pool.
Does 23 Cormorant Circle have accessible units?
No, 23 Cormorant Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Cormorant Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Cormorant Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Cormorant Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Cormorant Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

