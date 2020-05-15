23 Cormorant Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage pool hot tub fireplace

Back Bay Gated Bayview Terrace Single Family Home. Interior Location with 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath and 2 Car Attached Garage.

Welcome Entrance Living Room with Fireplace, Formal Dining Area, Open Kitchen and Family Room with Recess Lights. Hardwood Floor Thru-out

The Home. Master Bedroom Suite with Retreat/Den Area. Professional Front Landscaped and Backyard Hardscaped. HOA Pool/Spa Facility For The

Community. Back Bay Walk Path and Park Are In The Short Walk. John Wayne Airport Are Near By.

No Pet/Smoker Please.