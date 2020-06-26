All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:38 AM

22 Shoal

22 Shoal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

22 Shoal Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Jasmine Creek Beautiful Remodel - Just remodeled and looks stunning with new kitchen appliances, wood flooring, etc. A great floor plan provides spacious areas to entertain both inside and out. A over-sized Master Suite with office/study/personal area with another large bedroom, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. A cozy front courtyard and nice back patio areas are great for those who love gardening (or not as the gardener is included). Twenty four hour house guard gated security provides peace of mind and safety. Jasmine Creek offers resort like amenities such as tennis courts, pools, spas, clubhouse and miles of greenbelt and walking paths. You're walking distance to beaches, Inspiration Point, fine dining, Rogers Gardens, Gelsons Market, and Fashion Island.
Copy and paste for a tour of the home!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UpXHCkRxxXc

(RLNE3907099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22 Shoal have any available units?
22 Shoal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 22 Shoal have?
Some of 22 Shoal's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22 Shoal currently offering any rent specials?
22 Shoal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22 Shoal pet-friendly?
Yes, 22 Shoal is pet friendly.
Does 22 Shoal offer parking?
Yes, 22 Shoal offers parking.
Does 22 Shoal have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22 Shoal does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22 Shoal have a pool?
Yes, 22 Shoal has a pool.
Does 22 Shoal have accessible units?
No, 22 Shoal does not have accessible units.
Does 22 Shoal have units with dishwashers?
No, 22 Shoal does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22 Shoal have units with air conditioning?
No, 22 Shoal does not have units with air conditioning.
