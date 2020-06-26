Amenities

Jasmine Creek Beautiful Remodel - Just remodeled and looks stunning with new kitchen appliances, wood flooring, etc. A great floor plan provides spacious areas to entertain both inside and out. A over-sized Master Suite with office/study/personal area with another large bedroom, two bathrooms, and a two car garage. A cozy front courtyard and nice back patio areas are great for those who love gardening (or not as the gardener is included). Twenty four hour house guard gated security provides peace of mind and safety. Jasmine Creek offers resort like amenities such as tennis courts, pools, spas, clubhouse and miles of greenbelt and walking paths. You're walking distance to beaches, Inspiration Point, fine dining, Rogers Gardens, Gelsons Market, and Fashion Island.

Copy and paste for a tour of the home!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=UpXHCkRxxXc



