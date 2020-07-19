210 Lille Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors gym pool tennis court clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Other: Very large and Spacious 1 bedroom in Newport Beach. Beautiful hardwood floors, Cathedral ceilings and cozy Fireplace in Living Room. Enjoy Pools, Tennis Court, Club House and Fitness Center. You can also walk to the beach. 0.4 miles.