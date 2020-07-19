All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 210 Lille Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
210 Lille Ln
Last updated May 31 2019 at 8:44 AM

210 Lille Ln

210 Lille Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

210 Lille Ln, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

hardwood floors
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Other: Very large and Spacious 1 bedroom in Newport Beach. Beautiful hardwood floors, Cathedral ceilings and cozy Fireplace in Living Room. Enjoy Pools, Tennis Court, Club House and Fitness Center. You can also walk to the beach. 0.4 miles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 Lille Ln have any available units?
210 Lille Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 210 Lille Ln have?
Some of 210 Lille Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Lille Ln currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lille Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 Lille Ln pet-friendly?
No, 210 Lille Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 210 Lille Ln offer parking?
No, 210 Lille Ln does not offer parking.
Does 210 Lille Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 Lille Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 Lille Ln have a pool?
Yes, 210 Lille Ln has a pool.
Does 210 Lille Ln have accessible units?
No, 210 Lille Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 210 Lille Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 Lille Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 Lille Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 Lille Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College