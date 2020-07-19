Other: Very large and Spacious 1 bedroom in Newport Beach. Beautiful hardwood floors, Cathedral ceilings and cozy Fireplace in Living Room. Enjoy Pools, Tennis Court, Club House and Fitness Center. You can also walk to the beach. 0.4 miles.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 210 Lille Ln have any available units?
210 Lille Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 210 Lille Ln have?
Some of 210 Lille Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 Lille Ln currently offering any rent specials?
210 Lille Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.