210 20TH Street
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

210 20TH Street

210 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

210 20th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful lower unit of duplex is located in one of Newport's best locations! This unit features tile flooring throughout, dual masters with remodeled bathrooms and large kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances and granite countertops, scraped ceilings, tandem garage parking with laundry hook ups and expansive patio gives the feeling of a private retreat. Grab your beach chair, sun tan lotion and take a relaxing walk to the ocean located just 1.5 blocks away! At the end of the day you can stroll down to the pier and watch the beautiful sunset and enjoy one of the many fantastic restaurants and great shopping just a few blocks away. You know, the good life!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 20TH Street have any available units?
210 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 210 20TH Street have?
Some of 210 20TH Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
210 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 20TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 210 20TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 210 20TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 210 20TH Street offers parking.
Does 210 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 210 20TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 210 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 210 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 210 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 210 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 210 20TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 210 20TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 20TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
