210 20TH Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful lower unit of duplex is located in one of Newport's best locations! This unit features tile flooring throughout, dual masters with remodeled bathrooms and large kitchen has been updated with stainless appliances and granite countertops, scraped ceilings, tandem garage parking with laundry hook ups and expansive patio gives the feeling of a private retreat. Grab your beach chair, sun tan lotion and take a relaxing walk to the ocean located just 1.5 blocks away! At the end of the day you can stroll down to the pier and watch the beautiful sunset and enjoy one of the many fantastic restaurants and great shopping just a few blocks away. You know, the good life!!!