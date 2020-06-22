21 Harbor Pointe

Amenities

Enjoy this fabulous home with a resort-style pool, spa with cascading water feature, fire pit, new built-in BBQ and bar, terrific for entertaining! Live like you are on vacation every day! This exquisite home is located in the exclusive gated community of Harbor Pointe. Positioned on one of the most coveted corner lots with a stunning glass front door, this home offers an open concept floor plan that brilliantly frames expansive views of the ocean, Catalina Island, city lights and year-round sunsets. Windows surround the entire first floor bringing in an abundance of natural light and promoting indoor, outdoor living. Offering nearly 4,000 square feet of tastefully-appointed living space, the first level has two guest suites, an office, high ceilings with custom wood beams, sprawling open spaces, relaxed interiors along with an attached 3-car garage. The beautiful chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a sub-zero refrigerator, and an oversized center island. The lovely wood floor staircase leads you to the second floor offering two bedrooms and a master suite with a cozy fireplace where you can delight in the crisp breezes and sweeping ocean views from the terrace. Conveniently located near pristine beaches, Corona Del Mar Village, Fashion Island with world-class dining and shopping, Rogers Gardens, award-winning schools, and John Wayne Airport, this home has it all!