Newport Beach, CA
21 Harbor Pointe
Last updated January 9 2020 at 9:20 AM

21 Harbor Pointe

21 Harbor Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21 Harbor Pointe Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92625
North Harbor View

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
pool
guest suite
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Enjoy this fabulous home with a resort-style pool, spa with cascading water feature, fire pit, new built-in BBQ and bar, terrific for entertaining! Live like you are on vacation every day! This exquisite home is located in the exclusive gated community of Harbor Pointe. Positioned on one of the most coveted corner lots with a stunning glass front door, this home offers an open concept floor plan that brilliantly frames expansive views of the ocean, Catalina Island, city lights and year-round sunsets. Windows surround the entire first floor bringing in an abundance of natural light and promoting indoor, outdoor living. Offering nearly 4,000 square feet of tastefully-appointed living space, the first level has two guest suites, an office, high ceilings with custom wood beams, sprawling open spaces, relaxed interiors along with an attached 3-car garage. The beautiful chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, a sub-zero refrigerator, and an oversized center island. The lovely wood floor staircase leads you to the second floor offering two bedrooms and a master suite with a cozy fireplace where you can delight in the crisp breezes and sweeping ocean views from the terrace. Conveniently located near pristine beaches, Corona Del Mar Village, Fashion Island with world-class dining and shopping, Rogers Gardens, award-winning schools, and John Wayne Airport, this home has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21 Harbor Pointe have any available units?
21 Harbor Pointe doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 21 Harbor Pointe have?
Some of 21 Harbor Pointe's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21 Harbor Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
21 Harbor Pointe isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21 Harbor Pointe pet-friendly?
No, 21 Harbor Pointe is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 21 Harbor Pointe offer parking?
Yes, 21 Harbor Pointe does offer parking.
Does 21 Harbor Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21 Harbor Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21 Harbor Pointe have a pool?
Yes, 21 Harbor Pointe has a pool.
Does 21 Harbor Pointe have accessible units?
No, 21 Harbor Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does 21 Harbor Pointe have units with dishwashers?
No, 21 Harbor Pointe does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21 Harbor Pointe have units with air conditioning?
No, 21 Harbor Pointe does not have units with air conditioning.
