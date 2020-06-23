All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 209 Villa Point Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
209 Villa Point Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

209 Villa Point Drive

209 Villa Point Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

209 Villa Point Drive, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Villa Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
bbq/grill
Beautifully remodeled upper unit in desirable Villa Point. New granite kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Bead Board kitchen cabinets, New granite bathrooms. fresh paint throughout, tile flooring and sisal style carpet. Sliding glass doors to quiet private balcony with beautiful lawn and Greenbelt views. The prestigious Villa Point community offers pools, spas, BBQ and Community Room. Short distance to Balboa Island, Newport Dunes, Newport Golf Course, and Fashion Island. INCLUDES Refrigerator, Microwave, Wine Cooler, Washer & Dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Villa Point Drive have any available units?
209 Villa Point Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 209 Villa Point Drive have?
Some of 209 Villa Point Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Villa Point Drive currently offering any rent specials?
209 Villa Point Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Villa Point Drive pet-friendly?
No, 209 Villa Point Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 209 Villa Point Drive offer parking?
No, 209 Villa Point Drive does not offer parking.
Does 209 Villa Point Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Villa Point Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Villa Point Drive have a pool?
Yes, 209 Villa Point Drive has a pool.
Does 209 Villa Point Drive have accessible units?
No, 209 Villa Point Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Villa Point Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Villa Point Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Villa Point Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Villa Point Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College