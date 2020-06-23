209 Villa Point Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool bbq/grill

Beautifully remodeled upper unit in desirable Villa Point. New granite kitchen, Stainless Appliances, Bead Board kitchen cabinets, New granite bathrooms. fresh paint throughout, tile flooring and sisal style carpet. Sliding glass doors to quiet private balcony with beautiful lawn and Greenbelt views. The prestigious Villa Point community offers pools, spas, BBQ and Community Room. Short distance to Balboa Island, Newport Dunes, Newport Golf Course, and Fashion Island. INCLUDES Refrigerator, Microwave, Wine Cooler, Washer & Dryer.