20276 Estuary Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family multi-level home with a private backyard AND a large balcony in a Gated Newport Beach community.



Enter the home on the first floor through the front door or the garage. You will notice a private bedroom with en suite bath also on the first floor. The 2nd floor is the main living area with a wonderful open plan layout including a powder room. There is the large kitchen with an island sink, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances and also INCLUDES a large stainless steel refrigerator. The kitchen opens to a spacious dining room, living room area that also has a HUGE balcony to extend your indoor/outdoor living space. The 3rd floor is the master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, dual sink master bathroom includes a glass doored shower and a separate tub. Conveniently located on the 3rd floor is the laundry room(luxurious full size Samsung front loading washer and dryer) and another secondary bedroom with en suite bathroom. In addition, home has a driveway large enough for 2 additional cars. Easy access to the 55, Newport Beach, restaurants, and other retail shopping.



WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR are all INCLUDED with the leas



Homes in this area are ALL under the flight path of John Wayne airport. You will hear the airplanes on take off.