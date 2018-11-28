All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated March 28 2019 at 5:24 PM

20276 Estuary Lane

20276 Estuary Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20276 Estuary Ln, Newport Beach, CA 92660

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath single family multi-level home with a private backyard AND a large balcony in a Gated Newport Beach community.

Enter the home on the first floor through the front door or the garage. You will notice a private bedroom with en suite bath also on the first floor. The 2nd floor is the main living area with a wonderful open plan layout including a powder room. There is the large kitchen with an island sink, granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances and also INCLUDES a large stainless steel refrigerator. The kitchen opens to a spacious dining room, living room area that also has a HUGE balcony to extend your indoor/outdoor living space. The 3rd floor is the master bedroom with a spacious walk-in closet, dual sink master bathroom includes a glass doored shower and a separate tub. Conveniently located on the 3rd floor is the laundry room(luxurious full size Samsung front loading washer and dryer) and another secondary bedroom with en suite bathroom. In addition, home has a driveway large enough for 2 additional cars. Easy access to the 55, Newport Beach, restaurants, and other retail shopping.

WASHER/DRYER/REFRIGERATOR are all INCLUDED with the leas

Homes in this area are ALL under the flight path of John Wayne airport. You will hear the airplanes on take off.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20276 Estuary Lane have any available units?
20276 Estuary Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20276 Estuary Lane have?
Some of 20276 Estuary Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20276 Estuary Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20276 Estuary Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20276 Estuary Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20276 Estuary Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 20276 Estuary Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20276 Estuary Lane does offer parking.
Does 20276 Estuary Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20276 Estuary Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20276 Estuary Lane have a pool?
No, 20276 Estuary Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20276 Estuary Lane have accessible units?
No, 20276 Estuary Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20276 Estuary Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20276 Estuary Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20276 Estuary Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20276 Estuary Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
