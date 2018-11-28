All apartments in Newport Beach
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

202 29th Street

202 29th Street · (949) 510-8945
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

202 29th Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
West Newport Beach

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Enjoy life at the beach in a yellow cottage with recent updates and classic charm. Steps to the beach, grocery store, and dozens of restaurants. Return to a refuge with a private one-car garage and laundry - bringing the luxury of convenience to living on Balboa Peninsula. The two bedrooms are roughly equal in size and have closets. Additional storage space has been thoughtfully added to the vestibule. The kitchen features updated appliances including a dishwasher, in-closet laundry (with more storage), and a large window over the sink. The front patio is for your exclusive use and makes for a wonderful window on to the world of coastal living. Long term leases only (9-12 months). Includes water. Submit on pets. Please drive by the property first before requesting a showing. Per property owner, masks and gloves will need to be brought and worn, no exceptions please. Thank you for understanding. If MLS is showing as active, it is available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1000
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 29th Street have any available units?
202 29th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 202 29th Street have?
Some of 202 29th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 29th Street currently offering any rent specials?
202 29th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 29th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 202 29th Street is pet friendly.
Does 202 29th Street offer parking?
Yes, 202 29th Street does offer parking.
Does 202 29th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 29th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 29th Street have a pool?
No, 202 29th Street does not have a pool.
Does 202 29th Street have accessible units?
No, 202 29th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 202 29th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 202 29th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 202 29th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 29th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
