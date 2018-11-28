202 29th Street

Amenities

Enjoy life at the beach in a yellow cottage with recent updates and classic charm. Steps to the beach, grocery store, and dozens of restaurants. Return to a refuge with a private one-car garage and laundry - bringing the luxury of convenience to living on Balboa Peninsula. The two bedrooms are roughly equal in size and have closets. Additional storage space has been thoughtfully added to the vestibule. The kitchen features updated appliances including a dishwasher, in-closet laundry (with more storage), and a large window over the sink. The front patio is for your exclusive use and makes for a wonderful window on to the world of coastal living. Long term leases only (9-12 months). Includes water. Submit on pets. Please drive by the property first before requesting a showing. Per property owner, masks and gloves will need to be brought and worn, no exceptions please. Thank you for understanding. If MLS is showing as active, it is available.