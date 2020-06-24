20071 Cypress Street

Amenities

A stunning custom home, built with every amenity imaginable. Inspired by timeless European design, with distinctly California flair. Welcome to 20071 SW Cypress Street. Built in 2010 with incredible attention to detail, featuring approx. 6,660 sq. ft. of grand living space on nearly a half acre (19,863 sq. ft.) lot, complete with private, regulation-sized tennis court. Spectacular walnut floors, soaring ceilings, 5 HUGE bedrooms, each with an ensuite bath, including a HUGE master suite that will certainly impress. Substantial kitchen with gorgeous stone counters, custom cabinetry, a full complement of premium stainless steel appliances, center island, and more. Have you always wanted a bonus room large enough to accommodate a pool table, shuffle board table and dart competition? You have it here. Utilize this oversized space to suit your personal needs. Separate Living and family rooms. Two story formal entry.