Newport Beach, CA
20071 Cypress Street
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:55 AM

20071 Cypress Street

20071 S Cypress St · No Longer Available
Location

20071 S Cypress St, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Bayview

Amenities

stainless steel
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool table
shuffle board
tennis court
A stunning custom home, built with every amenity imaginable. Inspired by timeless European design, with distinctly California flair. Welcome to 20071 SW Cypress Street. Built in 2010 with incredible attention to detail, featuring approx. 6,660 sq. ft. of grand living space on nearly a half acre (19,863 sq. ft.) lot, complete with private, regulation-sized tennis court. Spectacular walnut floors, soaring ceilings, 5 HUGE bedrooms, each with an ensuite bath, including a HUGE master suite that will certainly impress. Substantial kitchen with gorgeous stone counters, custom cabinetry, a full complement of premium stainless steel appliances, center island, and more. Have you always wanted a bonus room large enough to accommodate a pool table, shuffle board table and dart competition? You have it here. Utilize this oversized space to suit your personal needs. Separate Living and family rooms. Two story formal entry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20071 Cypress Street have any available units?
20071 Cypress Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 20071 Cypress Street have?
Some of 20071 Cypress Street's amenities include stainless steel, pool table, and shuffle board. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20071 Cypress Street currently offering any rent specials?
20071 Cypress Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20071 Cypress Street pet-friendly?
No, 20071 Cypress Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 20071 Cypress Street offer parking?
No, 20071 Cypress Street does not offer parking.
Does 20071 Cypress Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20071 Cypress Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20071 Cypress Street have a pool?
No, 20071 Cypress Street does not have a pool.
Does 20071 Cypress Street have accessible units?
No, 20071 Cypress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20071 Cypress Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20071 Cypress Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20071 Cypress Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20071 Cypress Street does not have units with air conditioning.
