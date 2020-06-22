All apartments in Newport Beach
2001 Clay Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2001 Clay Street

2001 Clay Street · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Clay Street, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Cliff Haven

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed, 1 Bath, Downstairs Apartment - No one above. New Windows, Tile Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets and Counters, Black & Stainless Range/Oven & Dishwasher, 2" Plantation style Blinds, Upgraded Shower/Bath. Extra Large back patio, 1 assigned carport, Laundry Facility On-Site, Located in 4-Plex.

Close to Newport Harbor & Night Life, Beach, food and more. No Pets. 1 Year Lease Agreement.

Cross Streets: Irvine Ave. / Clay St.

To View the Property please visit: https://secure.rently.com/properties/686117
A fee of $0.99 is required to gain access to view the interior.

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. Although we try to assure accuracy, AM/PM Property Management, Inc. will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors. Security deposit amounts are based on approved application; amount subject to change. Please be aware of scams or anyone asking for cash. We do not accept cash for rent or deposit.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Clay Street have any available units?
2001 Clay Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 2001 Clay Street have?
Some of 2001 Clay Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2001 Clay Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Clay Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Clay Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2001 Clay Street is pet friendly.
Does 2001 Clay Street offer parking?
Yes, 2001 Clay Street does offer parking.
Does 2001 Clay Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Clay Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Clay Street have a pool?
No, 2001 Clay Street does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Clay Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 Clay Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Clay Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2001 Clay Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Clay Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2001 Clay Street does not have units with air conditioning.
