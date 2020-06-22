2001 Clay Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed, 1 Bath, Downstairs Apartment - No one above. New Windows, Tile Floors, New Kitchen Cabinets and Counters, Black & Stainless Range/Oven & Dishwasher, 2" Plantation style Blinds, Upgraded Shower/Bath. Extra Large back patio, 1 assigned carport, Laundry Facility On-Site, Located in 4-Plex.



Close to Newport Harbor & Night Life, Beach, food and more. No Pets. 1 Year Lease Agreement.



Cross Streets: Irvine Ave. / Clay St.



To View the Property please visit: https://secure.rently.com/properties/686117

A fee of $0.99 is required to gain access to view the interior.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

