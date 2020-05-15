All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
19 Ferrand
19 Ferrand

19 Ferrand · (949) 451-1200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

19 Ferrand, Newport Beach, CA 92657
Newport Ridge North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,500

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful Newport Coast detached home located inside the 24 hours guard gated community, Four bedrooms plus a office, three bathrooms, Panorama City Lights, Mountain and coastal views, Travertine Stone flooring through out main floor, formal living room with fireplace, very nice formal dining room, wine and service bar, Gourmet kitchen has granite counter top with custom design full back splash, stainless appliances ,including built-in Sub-zero Refrigerator ,double oven, microwave and dishwasher, island, breakfast bar, one bedroom with bathroom on the main floor, office/den in the back of laundry room, direct access to the backyard, nice family room and breakfast nook, master suite has walk in closet, nice bath tub, shower, stone flooring, upgraded counter top, very nice balcony with magnificent views, Disneyland fireworks, Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs share a full bath.
Very beautiful landscaped with a built in BBQ grill, house located on a cul-de-sac street, private gated in the driveway, Community amenities include tennis, sport court, pool and spa, walking trails. very short distance to Fashion Island, and 10 minutes to South Coast Shopping center and Irvine,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Ferrand have any available units?
19 Ferrand has a unit available for $8,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Ferrand have?
Some of 19 Ferrand's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Ferrand currently offering any rent specials?
19 Ferrand is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Ferrand pet-friendly?
No, 19 Ferrand is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 19 Ferrand offer parking?
Yes, 19 Ferrand offers parking.
Does 19 Ferrand have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Ferrand does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Ferrand have a pool?
Yes, 19 Ferrand has a pool.
Does 19 Ferrand have accessible units?
No, 19 Ferrand does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Ferrand have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Ferrand has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Ferrand have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Ferrand does not have units with air conditioning.
