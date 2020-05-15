19 Ferrand

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Beautiful Newport Coast detached home located inside the 24 hours guard gated community, Four bedrooms plus a office, three bathrooms, Panorama City Lights, Mountain and coastal views, Travertine Stone flooring through out main floor, formal living room with fireplace, very nice formal dining room, wine and service bar, Gourmet kitchen has granite counter top with custom design full back splash, stainless appliances ,including built-in Sub-zero Refrigerator ,double oven, microwave and dishwasher, island, breakfast bar, one bedroom with bathroom on the main floor, office/den in the back of laundry room, direct access to the backyard, nice family room and breakfast nook, master suite has walk in closet, nice bath tub, shower, stone flooring, upgraded counter top, very nice balcony with magnificent views, Disneyland fireworks, Jack and Jill bedrooms upstairs share a full bath.

Very beautiful landscaped with a built in BBQ grill, house located on a cul-de-sac street, private gated in the driveway, Community amenities include tennis, sport court, pool and spa, walking trails. very short distance to Fashion Island, and 10 minutes to South Coast Shopping center and Irvine,