1855 sherington pl
Last updated April 9 2020 at 8:45 AM

1855 sherington pl

1855 Sherington Place · No Longer Available
Location

1855 Sherington Place, Newport Beach, CA 92663

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Apartment is on first story. Directly facing pool and jacuzzi with extended patio. Steps away from new gym. In beautiful location. Right across the street from West cliff shopping center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1855 sherington pl have any available units?
1855 sherington pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1855 sherington pl currently offering any rent specials?
1855 sherington pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1855 sherington pl pet-friendly?
No, 1855 sherington pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1855 sherington pl offer parking?
No, 1855 sherington pl does not offer parking.
Does 1855 sherington pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1855 sherington pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1855 sherington pl have a pool?
Yes, 1855 sherington pl has a pool.
Does 1855 sherington pl have accessible units?
No, 1855 sherington pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1855 sherington pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1855 sherington pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1855 sherington pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1855 sherington pl does not have units with air conditioning.
