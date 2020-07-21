All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1826 W Balboa Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1826 W Balboa Boulevard
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:32 AM

1826 W Balboa Boulevard

1826 West Balboa Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1826 West Balboa Boulevard, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
yoga
NEWPORT BEACH LUXURY CONDO 2bd +2ba + Office/Media Room +2 Car Garage + 3rd Flr Terrace a few hundred feet from both the best ocean beach in SoCal, and a tranquil bayside beach. This home boasts high-end stainless kitchen appliances, rain and full body showers, jacuzzi bathtub, loft office/media room w/ in-wall speakers, a private 3rd floor peekaboo ocean-view terrace with stainless fireplace and landscaped 1st floor patio for barbecuing. Both fun and fine restaurants are within 3 blocks. One block to a bayside public dock. One block to the new $26million Marina Park & Sailing and Community Center. Learn to sail, take yoga lessons, or learn to paint at the park's community center. All this within walking distance. Within several miles are an unimaginable array of shopping, dining, and recreation opportunities that only Newport Beach has to offer. Easy 55 Freeway access. Condo is offered unfurnished, but includes built-in refrigerator, microwave, stove, and washer/dryer. Only a home near the water can offer an unforgettable quintessential Newport Beach lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1826 W Balboa Boulevard have any available units?
1826 W Balboa Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1826 W Balboa Boulevard have?
Some of 1826 W Balboa Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1826 W Balboa Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1826 W Balboa Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1826 W Balboa Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1826 W Balboa Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1826 W Balboa Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 1826 W Balboa Boulevard offers parking.
Does 1826 W Balboa Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1826 W Balboa Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1826 W Balboa Boulevard have a pool?
No, 1826 W Balboa Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 1826 W Balboa Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1826 W Balboa Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1826 W Balboa Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1826 W Balboa Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 1826 W Balboa Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1826 W Balboa Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNewport Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CALaguna Niguel, CAChino, CAPomona, CAGarden Grove, CA
Redondo Beach, CAAlhambra, CASan Clemente, CALa Habra, CAPlacentia, CABuena Park, CABrea, CAFountain Valley, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College