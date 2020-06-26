All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1825 Balboa W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1825 Balboa W
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

1825 Balboa W

1825 W Balboa Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1825 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663
Central Newport Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED, new Cal King Bed, pull out couch in living room, twin bed in bonus room, new bedding, towels, dishes, appliances, inside washer and dryer, all kitchen appliances, utilities paid, including cable and internet. Just move in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Balboa W have any available units?
1825 Balboa W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1825 Balboa W have?
Some of 1825 Balboa W's amenities include in unit laundry, some paid utils, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Balboa W currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Balboa W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Balboa W pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Balboa W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1825 Balboa W offer parking?
No, 1825 Balboa W does not offer parking.
Does 1825 Balboa W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1825 Balboa W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Balboa W have a pool?
No, 1825 Balboa W does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Balboa W have accessible units?
No, 1825 Balboa W does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Balboa W have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Balboa W does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1825 Balboa W have units with air conditioning?
No, 1825 Balboa W does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660

Similar Pages

Newport Beach 1 BedroomsNewport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with ParkingNewport Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Newport Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAChino, CAPomona, CALa Habra, CAAlhambra, CA
Buena Park, CASan Clemente, CANorwalk, CABrea, CARedondo Beach, CAPlacentia, CAFountain Valley, CAInglewood, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bayside

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
Chaffey College