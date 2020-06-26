1825 Balboa W

1825 W Balboa Blvd, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Central Newport Beach
FULLY FURNISHED, new Cal King Bed, pull out couch in living room, twin bed in bonus room, new bedding, towels, dishes, appliances, inside washer and dryer, all kitchen appliances, utilities paid, including cable and internet. Just move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
