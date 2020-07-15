Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Newport Beach
Find more places like 1820 Park Newport.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Newport Beach, CA
/
1820 Park Newport
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:44 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1820 Park Newport
1820 Park Newport
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Newport Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1820 Park Newport, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Park Newport
Amenities
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Spacious & furnished one bedroom apartment at Park Newport apartment complex in beautiful Newport Beach. Ready to move in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 Park Newport have any available units?
1820 Park Newport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Newport Beach, CA
.
Is 1820 Park Newport currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Park Newport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Park Newport pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Park Newport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Newport Beach
.
Does 1820 Park Newport offer parking?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Park Newport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Park Newport have a pool?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Park Newport have accessible units?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Park Newport have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Park Newport have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Waterfront
919 Bayside Dr
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Fairway Villas
20122 Santa Ana Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Eight 80 Newport Beach
880 Irvine Ave
Newport Beach, CA 92663
One Uptown Newport
4201 Jamboree Rd
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Newport Seaside
1544 Placentia Avenue
Newport Beach, CA 92663
Newport Bay
20102 SW Birch St
Newport Beach, CA 92660
Similar Pages
Newport Beach 1 Bedrooms
Newport Beach 2 Bedrooms
Newport Beach Apartments with Parking
Newport Beach Pet Friendly Places
Newport Beach Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Chino, CA
Pomona, CA
La Habra, CA
Alhambra, CA
Buena Park, CA
San Clemente, CA
Norwalk, CA
Brea, CA
Redondo Beach, CA
Placentia, CA
Fountain Valley, CA
Inglewood, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bayside
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
Chaffey College