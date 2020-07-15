All apartments in Newport Beach
Newport Beach, CA
1820 Park Newport
Last updated November 20 2019 at 9:44 AM

1820 Park Newport

1820 Park Newport · No Longer Available
Location

1820 Park Newport, Newport Beach, CA 92660
Park Newport

Amenities

furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
Spacious & furnished one bedroom apartment at Park Newport apartment complex in beautiful Newport Beach. Ready to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Park Newport have any available units?
1820 Park Newport doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Newport Beach, CA.
Is 1820 Park Newport currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Park Newport is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Park Newport pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Park Newport is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newport Beach.
Does 1820 Park Newport offer parking?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Park Newport have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Park Newport have a pool?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Park Newport have accessible units?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Park Newport have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Park Newport have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Park Newport does not have units with air conditioning.
